Norfolk’s chief deputy city manager picked for Lynchburg’s top job

Norfolk City Hall’s number two is set to take the top job running the City of Lynchburg.

Chief Deputy City Manager Wynter Benda, who has spent the last decade in the Norfolk city manager’s office, will become Lynchburg’s city manager starting in August, according to Lynchburg-based TV station WSET .

The announcement was made during Lynchburg’s City Council meeting Tuesday evening.

Speaking to WSET, Benda said he was drawn to Lynchburg because it’s “going places.”

Benda started his career as a lawyer, working at different points in the Hampton City Attorney’s office, as counsel for the Chesapeake Treasurer’s Office and as a clerk for the 7th Judicial Circuit before coming to Norfolk in 2011.

After a few years as a deputy city manager, Benda was promoted to Chief Deputy City Manager in 2017.

