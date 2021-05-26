Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Amazon-MGM Deal Renews Speculation: What Happens To ‘The Apprentice’ Outtakes?

By Ted Johnson
Deadline
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStephen Colbert devoted a segment to his show Tuesday to the irony of ironies: Amazon, about to acquire MGM, would be gaining a studio that owned The Apprentice, and with it the long-sought holy grail for anti-Donald Trump activists: outtakes from the show. The would mean that Amazon founder Jeff...

deadline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Arnold
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Mark Burnett
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mgm#The Apprentice#Mgm Studios#New York Times#The Trump Tapes#Warnermedia#Outtakes#Dvd Extras#Actor Tom Arnold#Footage#Ironies#Holy Grail#Racist Language#Holy Mother
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Amazon
Related
BusinessBit Rebels

Amazon Buys MGM, But What Does It Mean?

Just when you think Amazon couldn’t possibly get any bigger, it goes and buys one of the oldest, most prestigious, and most famous Hollywood movie studios in the world. Not content with having Bluetooth speaker devices in our homes, an enormous television streaming service, music channels, and a new gaming platform in the shape of “Luna,”
Businessinterbrand.com

Amazon, MGM – and MAYA: Why this is a good deal

Amazon’s $ 8.45 billion acquisition of MGM epitomises the perfect combination of the three assets required to compete for people’s attention: content, to fuel customer acquisition; data, to increase retention; and scale, to sustain lower prices. The bet is on MGM’s library’s ability to boost the Prime population – currently...
TV SeriesPosted by
TheWrap

What Happens to James Bond, ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ and Other MGM Films and TV Shows After Amazon Takeover

MGM’s extensive catalog is filled with acquisitions and titles with distribution rights tied up by other studios. Amazon’s $8.4 billion purchase of MGM will add over 5,000 movies and TV shows to Amazon Prime’s streaming catalog. But that doesn’t mean Amazon will become home to all of MGM hits like James Bond and “Handmaid’s Tale” all at once — or perhaps ever. Why? It’s complicated.
TV ShowsRottentomatoes.com

What the Amazon-MGM and Discovery-WarnerMedia Deals Mean for TV Viewers

Now that Amazon has assimilated MGM, is it time to again contemplate a 007 series? Plus, AMC and Norman Reedus plan a Faster Pussycat! Kill! Kill! TV show, Neil Gaiman announces big stars added to The Sandman adaptation on Netflix, a new Cobra Kai IV trailer teases a returning villain, the CW requests a Powerpuff pilot do-over, and more of the week’s top TV and streaming news.
StocksInvestorPlace

Amazon’s Stock Continues to Flatline Despite the MGM Deal

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has agreed to buy MGM Studios, a private company, for $8.45 billion. The deal adds some serious content to Prime Video, including the James Bond films. Despite the move, AMZN stock remains in a funk that’s lasted for more than six months. In fact, of the four trillion-dollar...
BusinessScreendaily

Comment: MGM deal is a game-changer for Amazon and Hollywood

It took a while, but after years of speculation over the fate of MGM and whether a streamer would ever buy a Hollywood studio, Amazon has obliged and snapped up the 97-year-old company for an eye-popping $8.45bn. This could be a game-changer for Amazon. Many have baulked at the price...
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

What Happens to James Bond Franchise Once Amazon Takes Over MGM?

A streaming giant bought a library with theatrical juggernaut that can be shaken or stirred. What will happen to the billion-dollar James Bond franchise now that the online giant Amazon has bought MGM and its 50% stake in the legendary spy series?. One thing is clear: No matter what Amazon...
BusinessPosted by
AFP

Amazon boosts streaming ambitions with deal for MGM studios

Amazon has agreed to buy the storied MGM studios for $8.45 billion, the companies said Wednesday, giving the US tech giant a vast content library to further its ambitions in streaming. Netflix is investing as much as $17 billion in content this year in an effort to stay ahead of rivals.
BusinessPosted by
Variety

Bond, ‘Survivor’ and Those ‘Apprentice’ Tapes: 5 Burning Questions About Amazon and MGM’s Mega-Deal

In a perfect symbol of our times, James Bond and Whole Foods will soon have the same owner. Tech giant Amazon on Wednesday officially announced plans to merge with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, the 97-year-old studio that’s home to the 007 franchise, Rocky Balboa and “Thelma and Louise.” The eye-popping $8.45 billion sale is the second-biggest acquisition in Amazon’s history following its $13.7 billion purchase of Whole Foods in 2017.
BusinessPosted by
Primetimer

Amazon-MGM deal raises the question on the future of Epix and Mark Burnett

Amazon has yet to decide the fate of Epix, MGM’s premium cable channel, which has stepped up its original series production in recent years. Meanwhile, Mark Burnett, head of MGM Television, will earn hundreds of millions of dollars in the deal as part of a small stake he owns. MGM Television acquired Burnett's programs, including Survivor and The Apprentice. As Deadline notes, Amazon has struggled with its unscripted programming and MGM's library could offer a big boost. But would Burnett want to stick around? "The big question is whether Burnett, who also famously produced The Apprentice as well as shows such as Are You Smarter Than A Fifth Grader?, would want to join the tech company, whose TV and film studio is run by Jennifer Salke," says Deadline's Peter White. "So far, indications are that the former British paratrooper may leave after the transaction vs. staying on to try and turn around Amazon’s unscripted fortunes." As Variety's Cynthia Littleton notes, "Burnett has been an unconventional leader for MGM. He’s an active producer on a number of high-profile productions which means he rarely keeps regular office hours. He’s also well-known as an entrepreneur who is always in the hunt for deals, IP and partnerships."
BusinessVoice of America

Amazon Move to Buy MGM Is Latest Big Media Deal

Online marketplace Amazon announced plans Wednesday to buy movie production company Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer in a deal valued at $8.45 billion. The deal has some observers concerned that a few media companies are getting too big. Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, known as MGM, started making movies in 1924, before films had sound. The movie production...
BusinessPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Amazon's MGM Deal Is Bad for Netflix

Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) blockbuster acquisition of MGM Studios for $8.4 billion could cause headaches for rival Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) as it creates a much more formidable competitor in the streaming arena. After Netflix added fewer than 4 million new subscribers in the first quarter and said it expects to add only around...
TV Showspocketnow.com

Amazon purchases MGM for $8.4B. What will it do with it?

Amazon has inked a deal to acquire one of the world’s oldest and most renowned Hollywood studios, MGM (Metro Goldwyn Mayer) – yeah, the one with roaring lion logo – for a cool $8.45 billion. The goal of this massive deal? Bolstering its Prime Video ambitions, of course. The deal is now pending regulatory approval and is expected to close by the end of 2021. However, anti-trust concerns and calls for canceling a monopolistic move have already started to surface on social media.
TV Showswfxb.com

Amazon Announces $8.45 Billion Deal With MGM

Yesterday Amazon announced that it made a deal to acquire MGM. The deal valued at $8.45 billion gives Amazon an extensive library of movies and TV shows to add to it’s Prime Video streaming service. According to Mike Hopkins head of Prime Video and Amazon Studios, MGM has a catalog of over 40,000 films and 17,000 TV shows. Hopkins said “The real financial value behind this deal is the treasure trove of intellectual property in the deep catalog that we plan to reimagine and develop together with MGM’s talented team. It’s very exciting and provides so many opportunities for high-quality storytelling.”
BusinessNew York Post

Amazon’s deal to buy MGM puts it back in streaming game

Amazon’s big $8.45 billion bet on Hollywood studio MGM comes at a crucial time for the e-commerce giant, which had been losing ground to streaming rivals Netflix, Disney+ and Warner Media’s HBO Max. While the deal isn’t enough to knock Netflix off its throne, media watchers said it will put...
BusinessPosted by
Coinspeaker

Amazon Strikes Agreement to Buy MGM Studios in $8.45 Billion Deal

MGM becomes Amazon’s second-largest acquisition after Whole Foods. This acquisition will significantly bolster Amazon’s video content library giving Amazon Studios an edge in the competitive streaming market. On Wednesday, May 26, e-commerce behemoth Amazon struck a deal for the complete acquisition of the much popular MGM Studios. This is one...