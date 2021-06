It’s not due in theaters for a full two years, but Warner Bros. has already begun the hypestravaganza for Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the sequel to the 2019 DC Comics movie starring Zachary Levi as the title character and Asher Angel as his human alter ego, Billy Batson. With the film exactly 729 days away, Fury of the Gods director David F. Sandberg posted a first teaser for the film, showing off Levi’s updated Shazam costume — at least what you can see without any lights, which provides the punchline for the end of the clip. Watch it below: