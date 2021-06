These are some of the best hidden speakeasies in Chicago and the secret to getting into each one. Prohibition took place from 1920 until 1933 in America, and Chicago was a city very much affected by that era of restriction. Most people who have lived near or visited Chicago have heard of the famed gangster Al Capone and his involvement in the Prohibition era. Not as many are aware that many of the original Prohibition Era Speakeasies from that time still exist today in Chicago. The best ones still have an aura of secrecy around them and take some know-how to gain admittance, but the effort is well worth it. Here are some of Chicago’s top speakeasies with tips on how to get in to enjoy all they have to offer.