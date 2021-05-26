Cancel
San Antonio, TX

Rooftop Cinema brings back drive-in movie experience to San Antonio this summer

By Priscilla Aguirre
Laredo Morning Times
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemember the massive drive-in movie theater that brought back a nostalgic movie-going experience during the coronavirus pandemic? Well, the makeshift project is back for the summer. Los Angeles-based Rooftop Cinema Club plans on returning on Thursday, June 10, with a new name, The Drive-In at La Cantera – it originally...

www.lmtonline.com
Lifestyleflicksandfood.com

2 SA Downtown Marriott Hotels Offering Great Summer Deals

2 SA Downtown Marriott Hotels, Rivercenter & Riverwalk, want You to Explore San Antonio This Summer with the Family Room Times Two Package. 2 SA Downtown Marriott Hotels, The San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter and The San Antonio Marriott Riverwalk are offering a 50% discount on adjoining double queen rooms when you book a king room on their new Family Room Times Two package. Offering the perfect family getaway this summer– just pack your bags, tell the kids, and get ready to experience San Antonio to the fullest.
expressnews.com

South Side San Antonio sisters, 10 and 11, launch colorful, successful craft business

Most kids make colorful picture frames and charm bracelets at summer camp or for Mother’s Day. Bella and Ruby Cortez make such crafts their business. Since August, the South Side siblings have been doing that business as the Crafty Cortez Sisters (@craftycortezsisters on Facebook and Instagram), a couple of tween entrepreneurs with an eye for handicrafts and the bottom line that would make Martha Stewart proud.
San Antonio Current

Texas chain P. Terry’s Burger Stand to open first San Antonio location in July

Move over, Whataburger and In-n-Out. San Antonio burger fans will soon gain another chain to argue over in P. Terry’s Burger Stand, an Austin-based phenom famous for its hand-spun shakes. According to company officials, it will open its first Alamo City location in the bustling Medical Center around July 5....
San Antonio, TXLaredo Morning Times

Comedian Jo Koy laughs it up with San Antonio stop on world tour

Weeks after the debut of his new memoir and just before he begins shooting a new film, comedian Jo Koy has decided to add one more thing to his schedule: a world tour. On May 17, the comedian announced he will yuk it up in the Alamo City during his Just Kidding World Tour, performing at the AT&T Center on November 20.
San Antonio, TXLaredo Morning Times

10 questions with Liz Burt about keeping downtown San Antonio fun

Her job is all about energizing downtown San Antonio with fun, but Liz Burt doesn't play around when it comes to championing for her city. As Centro San Antonio's Director of Urban Activation + Play, Burt is in charge of connecting the downtown area to engaging and innovative experiences. Some of her recent work includes trash talk hijinks in which motion detectors were attached to garbage receptacles in a park to cheer on passersby who tossed their garbage. During the holidays, downtown streets looked like a winter wonderland thanks to a surprise project that doused the area in faux snow flurries.
expressnews.com

Two San Antonio chefs to appear on Food Network's 'Chopped'

Two San Antonio chefs will get a shot at making magic from a mystery box of ingredients on the Food Network show “Chopped” this month. Geronimo López of the Peruvian-Asian restaurant Botika at the Pearl will compete Tuesday, pitting his skills against three other chefs in an episode called “Taco Brawl.” López couldn’t say much of anything else about the brawl, but the chefs will compete to impress celebrity judges with tacos they make from a random box of ingredients for a chance to win $10,000.
San Antonio, TXKENS 5

'Tails of the Alamo City' First-of-its-kind guide to benefit military working dogs | Mission SA

SAN ANTONIO — A retired Air Force Colonel is helping Military City USA live up to its name. She's teaming up with another photographer to support our nation’s K9 heroes. Retired Colonel Janet Deltuva says she pursued her passion for photography after serving as a deputy surgeon general in the Air Force. She’s now the owner of Janet Deltuva of Ares and Emzy Photography where she photographs animals.
San Antonio, TXTexas Monthly

Step Into Frida Kahlo’s Garden at a Lush New San Antonio Exhibit

At the center of Frida Kahlo’s home at the Casa Azul in Mexico City was a garden. Teeming with lush bougainvillea, fruit trees, cacti, and native plants like agave and yucca, Kahlo’s garden was a creative refuge and a source of inspiration for her art. A lover of the natural world, Kahlo also surrounded herself with animals, including two pet spider monkeys named Caimito de Guayabal and Fulang Chan, parrots, an eagle, a deer, and a pack of Xoloitzcuintli, or Mexican hairless dogs.
San Antonio, TXnews4sanantonio.com

Pet of the Week: There's no replacement for Bentley

SAN ANTONIO - It's Monday and that can only mean one thing, time to name our Pet of the Week! Now more than ever, pets have a special place in our families and in our hearts. We search through the hundreds of pet photos we receive in Chime In and choose just one to give the honorary title of Pet of the Week. Nothing is won with the title except bragging rights for the week. Share your beloved pet photos with us and tell us what makes them so special and your pet could be chosen next!
San Antonio, TXKENS 5

Stacey Abrams set to kick off speaking tour in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Voting rights activist, Stacey Abrams, is set to kick off her speaking tour in San Antonio. On Monday, the Tobin Center announced that Abrams will be coming to San Antonio as part of her speaking tour --- A Conversation with Stacey Abrams. Abrams will start her tour...
San Antonio, TXTexas Monthly

Three Breweries That Take Their Barbecue Seriously

The craft beer and barbecue movements in Texas have grown hand in hand over the past decade. Despite the similar devotion of their fans and dedication of their practitioners, however, they haven’t exactly had a symbiotic relationship but for the occasional barbecue truck parked outside of a brewery. San Antonio’s Granary ’Cue & Brew, which opened in 2012, received national acclaim for its handcrafted beers and barbecue before closing in 2019. Over the years, other notable operations serving both items appeared on the Texas scene, including Cowtown Brewing Co., in Fort Worth, and Brick Vault Brewery and Barbecue, in Marathon. The natural progression has since continued, with more brewers pairing their pints with smoked meats, spurred in part by the pandemic. (Barbecue proved particularly resilient during the dining restrictions, while craft beer production fell for the first time in recent history.) Here are three joints that do both well.