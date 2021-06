When you’re in the ring, you want distractions to be at a minimum. Anything that takes your attention away from the fighter in front of you can dull your responses and leave you open for the punch that can give your opponent the momentum. In that light, you want your gear to do its job so well that you don’t even notice you’re wearing it. And that goes, especially for your shoes. The Boss Hog 3 Boxing Shoe from Adidas is a perfect example of this principle, with its lightweight all-mesh upper and grippy (but not sticky) gum rubber outsole. The design is simple and utilitarian, yet the bright white colorway lends the shoe a bit of cocky flash.