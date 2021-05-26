Acclaimed Caribbean eatery shacks up at Hemisfair with third location

Seafood lovers looking for a scrumptious weekend meal are in luck — brunch is back at the Summer Shack’s Back Bay location. Start your weekend noshing on fish-ed up classics like crab cake benedict with poached eggs and smoked bacon or smoked salmon and avocado toast topped with scrambled eggs and hollandaise, or go for a seafood-free brunch staple like chicken & waffles with scrambled eggs and maple glaze — they’ve got all the bases covered including the cocktails. You can match your meal with something from their killer line-up of beverage options including mimosas, espresso martinis, sangria and Jasper’s Bloody Mary (yes, you can top your drink with a lobster roll). The Back Bay location is open for brunch Saturdays & Sundays from 10:00am-3:00pm. Book a table online or by calling 617.867.9955.