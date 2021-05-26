Acclaimed Caribbean eatery shacks up at Hemisfair with third location
San Antonians in search of a Caribbean experience will soon have to look no further than downtown’s beloved public park. The Jerk Shack, the nationally praised Caribbean-inspired eatery, is opening its third brick-and-mortar location at Hemisfair. Set to open in summer 2022, the new 1,740-square-foot Jerk Shack will be located in Schultze House, one of the historically recreated homes in the Hemisfair district.sanantonio.culturemap.com