BUFFALO, N.Y. — The pandemic is still putting limitations on visits at nursing homes, and many 2 On Your Side viewers have contacted us with questions about the rules. 2 On Your Side got an email from a woman whose mom is in a nursing home. She didn't want to go on-camera, but told us, "We are still only allowed half-hour visits. With everything opening, and no mask required in most places, and the infection rate down, I see a drastic decline in my mom who is in one in Niagara County. Can you please help?"