Crowley, LA

Firefighters called to parish library

By Editorial
crowleytoday.com
 24 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrowley firefighters and police officers were called to the Acadia Parish Library on North Parkerson Avenue at about 4 p.m. Monday. The library is currently undergoing a roof replacement project and the industrial tar kettle (left) at the rear of the building apparently overheated, igniting the tar. There was no damage reported to the building — exterior or interior — and firefighters were able to use fire extinguishers to smother the flames. No injuries were reported. The library was closed to the public for the remainder of the afternoon.

www.crowleytoday.com
