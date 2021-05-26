Firefighters called to parish library

Crowley firefighters and police officers were called to the Acadia Parish Library on North Parkerson Avenue at about 4 p.m. Monday. The library is currently undergoing a roof replacement project and the industrial tar kettle (left) at the rear of the building apparently overheated, igniting the tar. There was no damage reported to the building — exterior or interior — and firefighters were able to use fire extinguishers to smother the flames. No injuries were reported. The library was closed to the public for the remainder of the afternoon.