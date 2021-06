On June 9th and 10th, Marquette senior Joe Keys competed in the decathlon at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships. The native of Downers Grove, Illinois, came into the national meet seeded 17th in the event out of 24 competitors by posting a career best 7,537 points back in April in a meet hosted by the University of Miami. Since that was Keys’ best career performance as well as the best mark in MU program history, it was always going to be an uphill battle for him to make a major impact on the competition.