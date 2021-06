Damon Dash arrives at the Museum of the Moving Image's salute to Will Smith, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2006 at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York. (AP Photo/Gary He) Why Damon Dash is Being Sued By Roc-A-Fella Damon Dash is currently being sued by Roc-A-Fella. The drama began when he tried selling Jay-Z’s iconic Reasonable Doubt album as a NFT (Non-Fungible Token). According to Jay’s people, Damon “Planned to sell at a SuperFarm Foundation online auction on June 23.. the copyright to JAY-Z’s album ‘Reasonable Doubt,’ recognized as one of the greatest recordings in history.” They add, “That auction was canceled, and Dash is frantically scouting for another venue to make the sale… The sale of this irreplaceable asset must be stopped before it is too late, and Dash must be held accountable for his theft.” Does the concept of digital currency confuse you? Is Damon in the wrong?