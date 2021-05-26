Cancel
Golf: Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson to face Aaron Rodgers, Bryson DeChambeau

By Alex Butler
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SrbgR_0aC8MDzP00
Phil Mickelson reacts to a shot off the 17th tee during the 103rd PGA Championship on Sunday on the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island in Kiawah Island, S.C. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

May 26 (UPI) -- Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady will reunite with Phil Mickelson for a golf battle against Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau this summer in the fourth edition of The Match, the PGA Tour announced Wednesday.

Capital One's The Match airs at 5 p.m. EDT July 6 from the Reserve at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Mont. The event, which takes place on a Jack Nicklaus signature golf course, airs on TNT.

"It's game time! My partner Tom Brady and I are back and ready to settle some unfinished business," Mickelson tweeted Wednesday. "See you in Montana, Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau."

The Match format started when Mickelson bested Tiger Woods in a head-to-head battle in 2018 in Las Vegas. Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning then beat Mickelson and Brady in the second edition of the celebrity showdown in 2020 in Hobe Sound, Fla.

Mickelson won his second The Match title when he teamed up with Charles Barkley to beat Manning and Stephen Curry in November in Oro Valley, Ariz.

"Two old guys against the young bucks," Brady tweeted Wednesday. "Bryson better get used to laying up because we know Aaron Rodgers isn't going for it."

The Match format features the golfers on live mics as they exchange banter and trash talk throughout the competition. Players will alternate shots in the match play event.

The picturesque 8,000-yard private course features 7,500 feet of elevation and a 777-yard 17th hole.

"Can't wait to unleash the beast in Big Sky," DeChambeau tweeted. "Get your popcorn ready, this is going to be epic."

Mickelson is just days removed from capturing his sixth major title at the 2021 PGA Championship. The Match is scheduled for between the 2021 U.S. Open and 2021 British Open.

DeChambeau, who finished tied for 38th in the PGA Championship, moved up from No. 5 to No. 4 in the Official World Golf Ranking this week. Mickelson jumped from No. 115 to No. 32 due to his victory.

Scenes from PGA Championship; Phil Mickelson becomes oldest winner

