JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Violent clashes between Gaza and Israel over the past couple of weeks have had a corresponding increase of antisemitic attacks in the United States. The Anti-Defamation League said it found a "drastic surge" in antisemitic language and attacks online and in-person over the past few weeks. Rabbi Shmuli Novack of Chabad serving the University of North Florida and the Southside said while there haven't been any threats or attacks specifically at his synagogue, they've stepped up security.