Flagstaff, AZ

Coconino County, Flagstaff dropping COVID-19 mask mandates

By FOX 10, AP Staff
fox10phoenix.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Flagstaff, the most populous city in Coconino County in northern Arizona, and the county itself are dropping masking mandates they implemented last June to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy announced May 25 that the city's face-covering proclamation that took effect June 20...

www.fox10phoenix.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19#Unincorporated Areas#Ariz#State Property#State Law#Cdc#Fox 10 Phoenix#Fox 10 News#Northern Arizona#Federal Law#Face Coverings#Public Transportation#Private Property#Mayor#Deaths#Governments#Businesses#Covid 19 Vaccines#Wide Availability
