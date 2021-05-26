Best player prop bets for NBA Playoffs on Wednesday, May 26th
We continue the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs on Wednesday night with three games. Last night, we saw the two championship favorites roll to victory while the Los Angeles Clippers got embarrassed again by the Dallas Mavericks. Despite 41 points from Kawhi Leonard, the Clips are in a 2-0 hole and it appears Luka Doncic is on his way to winning his first playoff series. Either way, we’ve got a new slate and new player props to consider. Let’s take a look at some top options for Wednesday night.www.msn.com