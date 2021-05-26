This Is Us season 6: Why is Kate getting remarried?

There are a lot of mysteries out there about NCIS season 19, including how many episodes Mark Harmon will appear in after the explosive finale cliffhanger. This week, however, we’re at least getting a sense of how the CBS show could be moving forward. According to a new report from Variety, prolific TV veteran Gary Cole (Veep, Chicago Fire, The Good Fight) is in talks to join the series in what could be a significant role. Details about his potential character are under wraps, but we would understand why producers would want Cole on board. We’re talking here about a familiar presence to many viewers and a guy who can play heroes, villains, and anything in between.