TV Series

This Is Us season 6: Why is Kate getting remarried?

cartermatt.com
 24 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we prepare for This Is Us season 6, there are a lot of major questions swimming around in our mind. Take, for example, why Kate is getting remarried five or so years in the future. Is this something that is a surprise? Both yes and no. There have been...

cartermatt.com
Dan Fogelman
Chrissy Metz
#This Is Us#Nbc
TV Series
Entertainment
TV & Videos
Celebrities
TV Series

‘This Is Us’: Fans See Striking Parallels Between Kate and Phillip and Rebecca and Miguel’s Storylines

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from This Is Us Season 5 Episode 16.]. Many this is us Fans are still stunned by the shocking Season 5 finale of the show. At the end of the episode, Kate (Chrissy Metz) prepares to marry a new man named Philip (Chris Geere). The Kate and Toby (Chris Sullivan) split is a new development for the series’ sixth and final season. It also reminds of something this is us’ Kate’s mother’s viewer, Rebecca (Mandy Moore)’s relationship with Miguel (John Huertas).
TV Series
Newsweek

'Lucifer' Season 5, Part 2: How Does Dan Die in 'Lucifer'?

Lucifer season five, part two is streaming on Netflix now after a wait of over six months. Lucifer fans got everything they asked for and more, but sadly, Lucifer's (played by Tom Ellis) ascent to godly status came at a cost. Detective Dan Espinoza (Kevin Alejandro) died in the penultimate episode, and some fans are still not over his shocking death.
TV Series

BATWOMAN: Season 2, Episode 17: Kane, Kate TV Show Trailer [The CW]

The CW‘s Batwoman: Season 2, Episode 17: Kane, Kate TV show trailer has been released. Batwoman stars Javicia Leslie, Dougray Scott, Elizabeth Anweis, Meagan Tandy, Camrus Johnson, Nicole Kang, and Rachel Skarsten. Developed by Greg Berlanti and executive produced and written by showrunner Caroline Dries. Season 1 Plot Synopsis. Batwoman‘s...
TV Series
Teen Vogue

“Cruel Summer” Season Finale Sneak Peek: Kate & Jeanette Enter the Courtroom

Cruel Summer season 1 is coming to a close, and Teen Vogue has an exclusive clip of the high-stakes courtroom faceoff between Kate Wallis and Jeanette Turner. All season, fans have theorized about the conclusion to Cruel Summer's first season, which tells its story over 1993, 1994, and 1995. The crucial plot question: Did Jeanette see Kate when she had been kidnapped by her assistant principal Martin Harris? Or did Kate lie, and has thus slandered Jeanette's name?
TV SeriesKPVI Newschannel 6

‘Truth Be Told’ Season 2 Trailer Teases the Arrival of Kate Hudson (VIDEO)

Apple TV+ is giving viewers their first look at Season 2 of its crime drama Truth Be Told, which is set to premiere Friday, August 20. The acclaimed series from writer, showrunner, and executive producer Nichelle Tramble Spellman sees the return of Octavia Spencer as true crime podcaster Poppy Parnell. Joining the mix is Kate Hudson, who serves in her first leading TV role ever.
TV Series
Distractify

Kate and Toby's Divorce on 'This Is Us' Was Seemingly Just Confirmed (SPOILERS)

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for the Season 5 finale of This Is Us. Among all of the tragedy and heartache on This Is Us, Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan), or "Katoby," if you will, have always been a shining beacon of light and hope. But after it became clear they aren’t together in any of the flash-forwards, fans have begun to question if Kate and Toby get divorced on This Is Us.
TV Series

NCIS season 19 spoilers: Gary Cole in talks for significant role

There are a lot of mysteries out there about NCIS season 19, including how many episodes Mark Harmon will appear in after the explosive finale cliffhanger. This week, however, we’re at least getting a sense of how the CBS show could be moving forward. According to a new report from Variety, prolific TV veteran Gary Cole (Veep, Chicago Fire, The Good Fight) is in talks to join the series in what could be a significant role. Details about his potential character are under wraps, but we would understand why producers would want Cole on board. We’re talking here about a familiar presence to many viewers and a guy who can play heroes, villains, and anything in between.
Celebrities

Why did Emily Wickersham leave NCIS, role of Ellie Bishop?

The news that we have here is sad, but unfortunately true: Emily Wickersham is leaving NCIS, and her role of Ellie Bishop. Her departure was an unexpected turn at the end of season 18, and there are so many question marks we’re left to think about. What is she going away to do? How big of a role did Odette play in it? Will she ever come back?
TV & Videos

'The Equalizer' Star Queen Latifah Posts Heartfelt Instagram After Receiving News About Season 2

Get ready to see more justice being served in the Empire State: The Equalizer is returning for season 2. Based on the original ‘80s TV series and two action-packed films, the new CBS drama The Equalizer stars award-winning actress and singer Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall. To most of the world, she’s a divorced, single mother raising her teenage daughter. But to a trusted few, Robyn is an anonymous guardian angel who goes by the alias "The Equalizer." Using her skills as a former CIA operative, she helps those with nowhere else to turn.
TV Series

The Blacklist Shocker: Megan Boone Exiting After Season 8 (Report)

Elizabeth Keen will soon be off The Blacklist‘s radar. Original cast member Megan Boone is set to depart the long-running NBC drama at the end of Season 8. She will make her last appearance as a series regular in the June 23 finale. According to Deadline, Boone’s exit was plotted...
TV Series
FanSided

Is Gary Cole joining NCIS Season 19?

We know that Mark Harmon is only going to be in NCIS Season 19 in a limited capacity, but we may get Gary Cole to make up for it. When NCIS was renewed for Season 19 back in April, we learned that Mark Harmon was taking a step back in his role in the show. He’ll be around in a limited capacity, and it turns out that he considered stepping away from the series completely.
TV Series

'The Blacklist': Major Star Exits NBC Series After 8 Seasons

The Blacklist is losing a major star. According to Deadline, Megan Boone, the female lead on the NBC series, is leaving the show after eight seasons. She will make her final appearance as a series regular in the upcoming Season 8 finale. Boone plays Elizabeth "Liz" Keen who is special...
TV Series

'Manifest' Showrunner Reacts After NBC Cancels Series, Offers Ray of Hope

NBC on Monday announced its decision not to renew popular supernatural drama Manifest for a fourth season, and fans are not the only ones stunned by the decision. Just hours after the cancellation was handed down during the overnight hours, Manifest showrunner Jeff Rake reacted to the news, admitting that while he is "devastated," there is still a glimmer of hope for the series.
TV Series

Did ‘The Blacklist’ Finally Reveal Red’s True Identity?

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Blacklist Season 8, Episode 21, “Nachalo.”]. The Blacklist is delving into long sought-after answers in its final Season 8 installments and the most recent episode, “Nachalo,” is teasing Red’s (James Spader) true identity. In the penultimate episode, after revealing that he is...