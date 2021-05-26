Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Britain, CT

500 students set to graduate from Charter Oak State College in New Britain

New Britain Herald
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW BRITAIN – Classes for students at one Connecticut school did not change much at all this past year and 500 of them will graduate as planned this June. Long before schools and universities moved into virtual learning during the pandemic, Charter Oak State College was the state’s only public online college. Students and faculty never saw each other in-person, hailing from all 50 states and even other countries. The only live and in-person event was typically Charter Oak’s graduation ceremony, held at Central Connecticut State University, where the school’s brick-and-mortar office is located.

www.newbritainherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Education
New Britain, CT
Education
State
Connecticut State
City
New Britain, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charter Oak State College#Online College#Commencement Ceremony#Graduate Students#College Students#Graduate College#Charter Schools#College Graduates#Charter Oak#Paul Manafort Dr#Charter Oak Students#Interim President#Dr David Henderson#Virtual Learning#Speeches
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Connecticut Statehigh-profile.com

CCSU’s Barnard Hall Renovation Completed

New Haven, CT – Architecture, art and advisory firm Svigals + Partners announced the completed renovation of Central Connecticut State University’s (CCSU) Barnard Hall in New Britain, creating a new home for the institution’s growing School of Education and Professional Studies and delivering significant improvements to Barnard Hall’s existing structure, originally constructed in 1953.
NBC Connecticut

Mass Vaccination Clinics in Connecticut Starting to Wind Down

More than 1.9 million people in Connecticut have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. As the vaccination rate continues to increase, demand for the shot is slowing. As a result, some mass vaccination sites statewide are beginning to close and redirect their resources. Providers say the mass...
New Britain, CTBristol Press

CCSU reports zero new covid-19 cases

NEW BRITAIN – Central Connecticut State University reported zero new covid-19 cases for the week of May 7 to 13. Griffin Health tested 538 residence students and staff for the week of May 3 to 9 and no one tested positive. Forty-four commuter students were also tested, and no one tested positive, according to the university’s daily covid-19 dashboard.
Posted by
Hartford Courant

20% of Connecticut child care centers have closed since COVID-19, and preschool capacity has dropped, posing challenges as workers return to their jobs

About 20% of Connecticut’s child care centers have permanently closed since the coronavirus pandemic, and preschool capacity has dropped by more than 10,000 slots since 2020, leaders of the nonprofit Connecticut Voices for Children said Monday as they released a new report on early childhood during COVID-19. At the same time, the state’s child care costs remain the fifth-highest in the nation, ...
Hartford, CTEyewitness News

State offering $1,000 to the unemployed who find jobs

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut's governor is offering a new initiative to get the people of Connecticut back to work in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday, Gov. Ned Lamont announced the "Back to Work CT Initiative," which will give people a $1,000 signing bonus when they get a new job.
Connecticut StatePosted by
Hartford Courant

Gov. Lamont says Connecticut will pay $1,000 bonus to first 10,000 people who get jobs. Program aims to get long-term unemployed back to work.

With some business owners saying they are having trouble finding workers, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced a plan Monday to pay a $1,000 signing bonus to the first 10,000 long-term unemployed workers who land a job. “Starting on Monday, Connecticut is going to offer you a $1,000 signing bonus,’' Lamont said at his regular Monday afternoon press briefing. “You see the big athletes get a ...
Hartford Business

CT colleges see growth with marijuana course, program offerings

In 2017 UConn horticulture professor Gerald Berkowitz and a group of 40 students toured the facilities of Curaleaf, one of Connecticut’s four medical marijuana producers, and picked up an interesting tidbit. “The CEO of the company was saying that he could never find any [job applicants] that had any knowledge...
Credit Union Times

Credit Unions in Connecticut and Texas Appoint New CEOs

Howard Brady will become president/CEO of the American Eagle Financial Credit Union in East Hartford, Connecticut’s second largest financial cooperative by assets. Brady will succeed current President/CEO Dean Marchessault who publicly announced last week his plans to retire at the end of the year.
New Haven Register

Long-term unemployed in CT eligible for $1,000 return-to-work bonuses

Connecticut’s long-term unemployed who go back to work will be paid $1,000 bonuses by the state of Connecticut, Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Monday. “Our unemployment rate is trending down a little bit,” Lamont said, stressing that more people should go back to work. “Some of the older folks decided they didn’t have to return to work.” He said it was hard for single parents to get back to work without reliable daycare.
New Britain, CTctphilanthropy.org

American Savings Foundation Announces Special Scholarship Opportunity for New Britain Students

NEW BRITAIN, CT – As part of its ongoing response to the Covid-19 Crisis, the American Savings Foundation has announced a special application opportunity for New Britain students who will be enrolled in college for the 2021-2022 academic year. The application criteria is the same as for the Robert T. Kenney Scholarship Program at the American Savings Foundation.
New Britain, CTctphilanthropy.org

American Savings Foundation and Wheeler Partner To Offer Extra Support For Scholars

NEW BRITAIN, CT – The Robert T. Kenney Scholarship Program at the American Savings Foundation and Wheeler have joined together to pilot a new Scholar Assistance Program. Wheeler’s team has designed the new Scholar Assistance Program to provide additional support to recipients of the Robert T. Kenney Scholarship Program. Modeled after similar programs offered nationally, this is the first Scholar Assistance Program in Connecticut.
Plainville, CTPosted by
Record-Journal

Southington aids in Plainville fire on Saturday

PLAINVILLE — The fire department responded to a structure fire on New Britain Avenue Saturday morning. Reports of a working fire on the roof of 124 New Britain Ave. came in around 11 a.m. The Southington Fire Department responded to a request for aid. Check back for more information. fwilliams@record-journal.com203-317-2373Twitter:...
Glastonbury, CTHartford Courant

Community news for the Glastonbury edition

GLASTONBURY — GLASTONBURY -- The CT River Valley Chamber of Commerce is celebrating those who have been recognized, saying farewell to retiring President Mary Ellen Dombrowski and meeting incoming President Jessica Olander. The annual meeting celebration will take place on Thursday, June 3, from 5 to 7 p.m. at A...
Connecticut StateHartford Business

Santander to close 19% of its CT branches

Santander Bank has notified its federal regulator that it intends to shutter four of its 21 Connecticut branches, including three in Greater Hartford. Santander informed the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency of the pending closures last week, which include:. 85 East Main St., Plainville. 2 South Main St.,...