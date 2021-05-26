500 students set to graduate from Charter Oak State College in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN – Classes for students at one Connecticut school did not change much at all this past year and 500 of them will graduate as planned this June. Long before schools and universities moved into virtual learning during the pandemic, Charter Oak State College was the state’s only public online college. Students and faculty never saw each other in-person, hailing from all 50 states and even other countries. The only live and in-person event was typically Charter Oak’s graduation ceremony, held at Central Connecticut State University, where the school’s brick-and-mortar office is located.