‘Tragic Case of Mistaken Identity’: Texas Family Charged After Cornering, Chasing Down, and Repeatedly Shooting Black Man They Believed Was a Vandal
A family of four is facing murder charges after they killed a neighbor in what authorities are calling a “tragic case of mistaken identity,” ABC13 in Texas reported. Nineteen-year-old Joe Argueta, along with his mother and father, 39-year-old Florinda Argueta and 45-year-old Luis Argueta, plus his uncle, 29-year-old Margarito Alcantar, were all charged with the murder of Eddie Clark III, a 29-year-old Black man from Katy, Texas.atlantablackstar.com