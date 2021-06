On Friday, a suspected drunk driver ran into an outdoor dining area outside a San Jose bar, killing one person and injuring two others. Thirty-five-year-old Diana Prieto Chacon and two other victims were hit by a full-sized work truck traveling in reverse, which slammed into the sidewalk dining area of the Agave Sports Bar and Grill in San Jose, according to the Mercury News. Prieto Chacon was taken to the hospital, but ultimately died of her injuries. The other two victims are expected to recover.