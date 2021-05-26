Twins' Rob Refsnyder: Awarded another start
Refsnyder will start in center field and bat eighth Wednesday against the Orioles, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. The Twins will get Nelson Cruz (wrist) back from a six-game hiatus Wednesday, but Josh Donaldson is resting, while Luis Arraez (shoulder) was moved to the 10-day injured list. The absences of Arraez and Byron Buxton (hip) should open up playing time in center field for Refsnyder so long as he continues to wield a hot bat. Refsnyder will pick up his eighth consecutive start Wednesday after going 8-for-23 with two home runs, two doubles and three walks over those previous seven games.www.cbssports.com