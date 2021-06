The seemingly impossible has happened. The Orioles have won consecutive games for the first time in over a month after knocking off the Twins last night, 6-3. The game was the team’s 27th home game and in winning the game, they picked up their first home series win of the season. It is so bad it is almost unbelievable, and yet, they are what they are. Check out Paul Folkemer’s recap of the game for some lovely totals, and don’t forget to vote in the MBP poll.