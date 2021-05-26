Monster Hunter Rise 3.0 Will Improve the Game’s Ending, New Roadmap Released

The latest new update for Monster Hunter Rise is right around the corner, and the E3 trailer from Capcom showcased most of what it has to offer for those looking to sink their teeth into even more content. Fans of Monster Hunter Stories will be able to get brand new costumes themed around characters and even the palico Tsukino should they complete the corresponding quest or have access to save data from the fully released title next month. New event quests offer brand new gear, stickers and more for completing the challenges that await eager hunters.