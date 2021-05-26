Cancel
Monster Hunter Rise 3.0 Will Improve the Game’s Ending, New Roadmap Released

Cover picture for the articleMonster Hunter Rise ver. 3.0 drops tomorrow, and it sounds like it’s going to be the game’s biggest update yet! Most importantly, Capcom is promising to update and improve Rise’s rather disappointing ending, which is something fans have been hoping for since launch. In addition to that, you can expect some new big bad creatures to fight (Crimson Glow Valstrax and Apex Zinogre), additional areas to explore, and more! You can check out a quick trailer for the next Monster Hunter Rise update, below.

