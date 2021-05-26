Twins' Jorge Polanco: Starting job reopens

Maeda (arm/groin) completed a long-toss session Tuesday and could throw a bullpen session in Kansas City this weekend, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports. A right adductor strain initially landed Maeda on the injured list May 23, but a sore right arm seems to be the greater concern at the moment for the 33-year-old. The latter injury resulted in Maeda being barred from throwing over the past few days, but he's since gained clearance to start ramping up. The Twins will see how he fares in his upcoming side session before deciding whether to send Maeda out on a minor-league rehab assignment or to have him build up through simulated games prior to being activated from the IL. Regardless of what route the Twins go, Maeda is likely more than a week away from rejoining the active roster.