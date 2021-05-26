Cancel
Twins' Jorge Polanco: Starting job reopens

CBS Sports
 14 days ago

Polanco will start at second base and bat second Wednesday against the Orioles, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Before he returned Tuesday from a four-game absence due to an ankle injury, Polanco appeared in danger of slipping into more of a part-time role with Minnesota lineup nearly at full strength minus Byron Buxton (hip). However, with Luis Arraez (shoulder) joining Buxton on the injured list Wednesday, Polanco looks to have a fairly clear path to an everyday job. Polanco will likely need to improve on his middling .232/.305/.381 slash line to ensure he remains a regular in the starting nine once Arraez is back in the fold.

