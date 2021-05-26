A car struck and sent one child to hospital in Mesa (Mesa, AZ)

On Tuesday, a car struck three children and left one child in hospital in Mesa.

The Mesa Police Department mentioned that three kids were hit in a Mesa neighborhood at about 8:30 a.m. near Signal Butte Road and Southern Avenue. On arrival, paramedics took one child to the hospital with minimal injuries, and the other kids were checked and picked up by their parents. As of now, the cause that led to the crash remains unknown. Officials did not confirm if they arrest someone or issued any citations at this time.

The authorities will continue to investigate the crash.

May 26, 2021