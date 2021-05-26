Cancel
Mesa, AZ

A car struck and sent one child to hospital in Mesa (Mesa, AZ)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OtMis_0aC8L2Os00
On Tuesday, a car struck three children and left one child in hospital in Mesa.

The Mesa Police Department mentioned that three kids were hit in a Mesa neighborhood at about 8:30 a.m. near Signal Butte Road and Southern Avenue. On arrival, paramedics took one child to the hospital with minimal injuries, and the other kids were checked and picked up by their parents. As of now, the cause that led to the crash remains unknown. Officials did not confirm if they arrest someone or issued any citations at this time.

The authorities will continue to investigate the crash.

May 26, 2021

May 26, 2021

Discover more Arizona Accident News and search your local city at Nationwide Report.

