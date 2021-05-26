Twins' Byron Buxton: Still has issues running
Buxton (hip) is still having trouble decelerating and is unlikely to begin a rehab assignment immediately, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports. Buxton has been swinging in the cage to begin the week, and there was hope that he could begin a rehab assignment by the end of the week. However, the center fielder will need some more time to recover since he's still not able to run without issues. Rob Refsnyder should continue to see increased work in center field while Buxton is unavailable.www.cbssports.com