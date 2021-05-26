Twins' Byron Buxton: Still has issues running

What is wrong with the Minnesota Twins? After most baseball authorities picked them to make the playoffs, and make a possible World Series appearance, they have stumbled into last place. The Twins started off the 2021 season in a way that none could have seen coming. Their rotation started strong, then just collapsed. Their bullpen has struggled as well–blowing the few leads that the starting rotation and hitters have given them. The lineup has also struggled mightily with situational hitting to start the season. This has put the team in a quandary that has fans wondering if they will, or even can, recover–and if so, can they contend?