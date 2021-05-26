Cancel
Twins' Byron Buxton: Still has issues running

CBS Sports
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuxton (hip) is still having trouble decelerating and is unlikely to begin a rehab assignment immediately, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports. Buxton has been swinging in the cage to begin the week, and there was hope that he could begin a rehab assignment by the end of the week. However, the center fielder will need some more time to recover since he's still not able to run without issues. Rob Refsnyder should continue to see increased work in center field while Buxton is unavailable.

