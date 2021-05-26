Cancel
MLB

Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Receives cleanup assignment

 14 days ago

Kirilloff will start at first base and bat cleanup Wednesday against the Orioles, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Even with Nelson Cruz (wrist) returning from a six-game absence, Kirilloff will retain a prominent spot in the lineup with Luis Arraez (shoulder) heading to the injured list and with Josh Donaldson resting Wednesday. Kirilloff is being rewarded with the cleanup assignment after he went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and an RBI in Tuesday's 7-4 win. The rookie is slashing .333/.364/.429 in his five games since returning from the IL last week.

