Arizona State

Arizona history-May 30-June 5

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 13 days ago

On this date in 1864, a group of residents along Granite Creek met and established the town of Prescott, named after historian William Hickling Prescott.

On this date in 1910, President William Howard Taft signed Proclamation 1043, establishing Rainbow Bridge National Monument.

On this date in 1910, Richard Gird, partner of Ed and Al Schiefflin in the founding of Tombstone, and known in later years as the “father of the California beet sugar industry,” died.

On this date in 1935, the Governors of Arizona and Utah met at Boulder City to unveil a memorial plaque dedicated to the 89 men killed during construction of Boulder Dam.

Monday, May 31

On this date in 1910, the Maricopa Reservation was quarantined because of an outbreak of whooping cough and measles.

On this date in 1923, Pipe Spring, a Mormon settlement, fort and site of the first telegraph station in Arizona territory, was made a national monument.

On this date in 1929, Lady Mary Heath, British aviatrix, stopped in Yuma during her aerial tour of the United States.

Tuesday, June 1

On this date in 1868, the eighth and final treaty between the Navajo Nation and the United States was concluded at Ft. Sumner, New Mexico. This treaty included the establishment of the present Navajo Indian Reservation.

On this date in 1906, the mule drawn street car made its last run to the gates of the University of Arizona beside the electric car which had gone into operation five days before.

On this date in 1910, fire destroyed the stable of the Pioneer Transfer Co. in Phoenix. Four horses were burned to death.

Wednesday, June 2

On this date in 1913, Miss Sarah Greenway, sister of John C. Greenway, lit a fire in the new Calumet & Arizona smelter at Douglas. A big community celebration marked the dedication of what was then the largest and most modern smelter in the United States.

On this date in 1930, radio station KTAR brought the first national broadcast network to Arizona through its affiliation with NBC.

On this date in 1935, three carloads of dynamite were set off to open the New Cornelia mine site at Ajo and 400,000 tons of rock were dislodged.

On this date in 1976, a bomb exploded beneath the car of Arizona Republic reporter Don Bolles in a parking lot of a Phoenix hotel. Bolles died 11 days later.

Thursday, June 3

On this date in 1901, Richard McCormick, first Territorial Secretary and second Territorial Governor of Arizona, died.

On this date in 1913, stockholders of the African Land and Irrigation Company decided to construct a two-story building in Tucson as headquarters for the organization of Southern Arizona Negroes.

On this date in 1936, a convict at Florence State Prison attempted to escape and elude prison bloodhounds by swimming 16 miles through irrigation canals to Picacho Lake, towing his lunch in a gallon milk pail.

On this day in 1996, record temperatures were reported in Phoenix, Tucson, Flagstaff and Wilcox. The mercury in Phoenix hit 111, just one degree hotter than the record for June 3, which was set in 1987 and tied in 1990. The temperature at Tucson International Airport reached 107 degrees, tying a 1990 record. Flagstaff hit 86 degrees, matching a record set in 1988, and in Wilcox, the mercury rose to 102 degrees, the hottest for a June 3 since 1956.

Friday, June 4

On this date in 1871, General George Crook assumed command of the Department of Arizona.

On this date in 1879, public disapproval halted the scheduled first drawing of the Territorial Lottery. Proceeds were intended to support public schools, but the idea was scrapped before any drawings were held.

On this date in 1928, several thousand dollars in loss occurred at Elgin, Ariz. , when the hotel there was destroyed by fire.

Saturday, June 5

On this date in 1871, Armijo, one of the principal chiefs of the Navajo Nation died.

On this date in 1928, bids were opened for the construction of the North Rim Road of the Grand Canyon.

On this date in 1928, Northern Arizona State Teachers College at Flagstaff graduated the largest class in its history as President Grady Gammage presented 81 certificates.

On this date in 1996, Winslow’s temperature hit 100 degrees, breaking the record of 96 for the day set back in 1957.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

