Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

West Mercia Police officer charged with stalking

BBC
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA police officer has been charged with stalking. Stephen Green, who has been based at Shrewsbury Police Station, is due at Redditch Magistrates' Court next month. The 60-year-old is accused of one count of stalking involving serious alarm or distress, following allegations dating between November and January, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

www.bbc.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Mercia Police#Stalking#Mercia#Uk#Shrewsbury Police Station#Officer#Dating#November
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Country
U.K.
Related
Laurel County, KYwtloam.com

Man Rams Police Cruiser Charged With Attempted Murder Of A Police Officer

Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Lieut. Chris Edwards along with other detectives and deputies arrested four people this week while searching for 49-year-old Stacy Savage, a non-compliant sex offender. When police found Savage driving a car on Blackwater Church Road, they tried to pull him over. Deputies say Savage took off steering his car into the path of one of the cruisers, hitting the car and disabling it. Savage was charged with attempted murder of a police officer, fleeing or evading police, trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, wanton endangerment and failure to comply with sex offender registration. Three passengers in Savage’s car, 30-year-old Christina Cassise, 43-year-old Tracie Johnson and 23-year-old Staci Savage were all found with drugs and drug paraphernalia, so they are facing charges as well. They were all lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
MinoritiesThe Guardian

Three Tacoma police officers charged in killing of Manuel Ellis

The Washington state attorney general’s office has filed felony charges against three police officers in the killing of Manuel Ellis, a 33-year-old Black father of two, who, moments before his death, called out: “I can’t breathe.”. This is the first time the office has filed criminal charges against police officers...
Seymour, INFrankfort Times

Police: Man faces new charges after attack on jail officer

SEYMOUR, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana man is facing four new charges including escape and strangulation after his attack left a corrections officer unconscious, authorities said. Jackson Hatchett, 27, of Brownstown also faces theft and criminal mischief charges stemming from the attack Monday at Schneck Medical Center, Seymour police...
Flower Mound, TXFort Worth Star-Telegram

Police update charges, release names of officers injured in Flower Mound standoff

Authorities have updated charges against the man accused of shooting three officers and starting a 10-hour standoff with police and FBI SWAT teams at his Flower Mound home. Bryan Hucabee, 60, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault against a public servant for the three police officers he shot, a first-degree felony, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/family violence, a second-degree felony, for an offense against his wife that occurred before police arrived, according to a news release.
Omaha, NERegister Citizen

Omaha police officer charged, accused of threatening teens

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha police officer has been charged with felony counts and placed on leave after being accused of using a gun to threaten teens who pounded on his and other doors in the officer’s neighborhood late at night. Officer Ja’Price Spears, 43, appeared in Sarpy County...
Pell City, ALAnniston Star

Pell City police officer arrested in connection with controlled substance charges

PELL CITY — A Pell City police officer has been arrested in connection with charges of distribution and possession of controlled substances. Officer Barry Wathen, 44, was arrested Thursday by the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office and charged with two counts of distribution of a controlled substance and one count of possession of a controlled substance. Sheriff Billy Murray said Wathen was arrested and transported to the St. Clair County Jail in Ashville after an investigation by the new St. Clair County Drug Enforcement Unit.
Portland, INWISH-TV

Former Portland police officer arrested on child seduction charge

PORTLAND, Ind. (WISH) — A former Portland, Indiana, police officer at the center of an investigation has been arrested on a charge of child seduction. Joshua Clark, 36, was booked into the Hendricks County Jail on Thursday, jail records show. Clark was suspended and removed from his duties on May...
Paragould Daily Press

Police make assault, battery, stalking arrests

In separate incidents, police have arrested four Paragould men on charges of aggravated assault, domestic battery and stalking. In the first incident, they arrested Leamon Albert Armstrong, 56, on charges of one count of aggravated assault, a Class D felony; plus misdemeanor charges. According to a probable cause affidavit sworn...
MinoritiesPalm Beach Interactive

Police: Man charged with stalking, assault of gay men on Worth Avenue

A 42-year-old New York man was charged with several offenses including stalking and assault after police say he yelled a homophobic slur at two gay men while following them Saturday in the 100 block of Worth Avenue. An enhancement was added to the charges because of "evidence of prejudice based...
Sex Crimesnewsfinale.com

UK police officer pleads guilty to the kidnap and rape of Sarah Everard

This article contains references to rape. A British police officer on Tuesday pleaded guilty to the kidnap and rape of a woman whose disappearance as she walked home sparked outrage and a national debate about women’s safety. Wayne Couzens, 48, who served in the Metropolitan Police’s elite diplomatic protection unit,...
Public Healthbordercountiesadvertizer.co.uk

More than 2,500 Covid fines issued by West Mercia Police

WEST Mercia Police has issued more than 2,500 fines for breaches of Covid-19-related laws – but far fewer have been handed out since restrictions eased. Human rights campaign groups say rapidly changing rules and "chaotic communications" have led to confusion over the fine system nationally, with some people unaware they were breaking the law.
Public Safetybordercountiesadvertizer.co.uk

Data: Record number of criminal cases collapse in West Mercia

A RECORD number of criminal offences closed in West Mercia last year failed to reach court after alleged victims withdrew support for their case, figures reveal. Campaigners and the Labour Party say crime victims across England and Wales are being let down by the justice system due to spiralling delays and a lack of support.
Gaffney, SCGaffney Ledger

Former city police officer charged with stealing and then selling ammunition

A former Gaffney police officer was arrested Tuesday following a South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) investigation. Theodore Robert Martin, 33, is accused of taking ammunition from the Gaffney Police Department and selling it for personal gain. According to the arrest warrant, around Feb. 27, 2021, Martin took ammunition from the department’s armory and sold it to C&C Indoor Range. […]
Public Safetybordercountiesadvertizer.co.uk

More than 150 modern slavery victims identified in West Mercia

MORE than 150 potential slavery victims were referred to police in West Mercia last year, and more than two-thirds of them were children. Home Office data reveals a rise in modern slavery cases referred to West Mercia Police, with 157 recorded in 2020, 39 more than the 118 recorded in 2019.
Brownsville, TXKRGV

Former Brownsville police officer indicted on drug-related charge

A former Brownsville police officer was indicted on a drug-related charge on Wednesday. Jose Salinas is accused of maintaining a home in Brownsville where more than four pounds of meth and cocaine were stashed. According to the federal indictment against Salinas, the former police officer maintained a residence in Brownsville...
West Hazleton, PAPocono Record

West Hazleton police chief charged with civil rights violation

Prosecutors say a police chief from Luzerne County threatened a private citizen with criminal charges after they made social media posts critical of him and the West Hazleton Police Department. Brian Buglio, 45, was charged with violating the person's civil rights Wednesday, according to a statement by the Department of...