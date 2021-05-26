Review: ‘Cruella’ is dazzling fun but shows too much sympathy for the de Vil

Here’s my solution for a lesser-discussed aspect of climate catastrophe as well as the carb crisis. We all know that rising ocean temperatures and increased acidification are very bad across the board. Well, the one thing that positively thrives in those situations is jellyfish. And since periodically someone raises the issue that jellyfish may strangle what’s left of the seas of life if humanity doesn’t do it first (there was a Discovery Channel program about this almost 16 years ago, not to mention Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s Bright Future), I propose that someone should find a way to use jellyfish and jellyfish-related products as a substitute for the most delicious type of carbs. Look at all the keto products you see in grocery stores. Now imagine a carb substitute that helps keep the seas from dying. That, dear readers, is where I am at, and I sincerely hope you’re keeping your shit together.