Community Briefs 052721
MELROSE – The Melrose Center will host a Health and Wellness Fair on June 4 from noon to 5 p.m. in the lot at 307 State Road 26. The fair will feature walk-up COVID-19 vaccinations, wellness and health classes, diabetes screening and testing, high blood pressure screening, referral to low-cost or free health care services referrals to paid health research studies, chair massages, acupuncture information, free vegetarian or meat lasagna with a COVID vaccination and music.www.claytodayonline.com