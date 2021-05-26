News Archive

Cancel
Leesburg, VA (May 26, 2021) – Beginning June 1, the Town of Leesburg’s Utilities Department will be conducting its annual Water Valve Exercising Program, which helps to assure system reliability and water quality by operating valves. This process involves closing and reopening the valves on water mains throughout the distribution...

