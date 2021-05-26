Cancel
Denise Richards Shares Rare Selfie Of Daughter Eloise To Celebrate Her 10th Birthday: My ‘Sweet Angel’

By Emily Selleck
Hollywood Life
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDenise Richards has given fans a rare glimpse into her life with youngest daughter Eloise, as her mini-me celebrates her 10th birthday. Denise Richards has paid tribute to her daughter on her milestone 10th birthday! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 50, marked the occasion with a sweet Instagram post on May 25. “Yesterday was our sweet angel Eloise’s 10th birthday….. we love you so much girlie,” she captioned the carousel post. “You are a ray of & you have the biggest heart. Always so happy & love life. You have taught us so much.” She concluded the message, “Happy happy birthday. I’m very blessed to be your mommy. I love you.”

