Speed camera enforcement is on its way to work zones throughout the state. The state Assembly has passed A.485, which creates a demonstration program for the use of speed cameras in work zones. Assemblyman Andrew Goodell, R-Jamestown, voted against the legislation, saying it doesn’t provide due process for the owners of vehicles who may not have been driving when a ticket was issued and because past demonstration programs for traffic enforcement cameras haven’t always worked as advertised. He also said the legislation isn’t clear about when the cameras will actually be on.