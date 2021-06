As one of the oddest school years ever came to an end, Windsor Middle School celebrated its eighth graders with a promotion ceremony on June 2. It took place on the large field at WMS and was done on a Wednesday to prevent mixing with other students, as all WMS students normally have distance learning on Wednesdays. However, the promotion event did break the stable cohorts, so the eighth grade class will have asynchronous distance learning for the last two days of class.