Township Committee members adopt 2021 municipal budget in Upper Freehold
UPPER FREEHOLD – The Township Committee has adopted a $6 million budget to fund the operation of Upper Freehold Township this year. The budget, which was adopted May 20, will be supported by the collection of $3.29 million in taxes from Upper Freehold’s residential and commercial property owners. Other revenue includes the appropriation of $3.53 million from the township’s surplus fund (savings) and the receipt of $518,481 in state aid.centraljersey.com