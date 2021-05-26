Township Committee members adopt 2021 municipal budget in Upper Freehold

Christopher Gramiccioni, who has served as Monmouth County’s prosecutor since July 2012, will step down from the office on June 1. In a letter to Gov. Phil Murphy, Gramiccioni wrote, “It has been one of my life’s greatest honors to serve as prosecutor and chief law enforcement office of this fine county for most of the past decade. I am truly grateful to you and Gov. (Chris) Christie for the support your administrations have shown our law enforcement community.