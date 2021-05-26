Cancel
Freehold Township, NJ

Township Committee members adopt 2021 municipal budget in Upper Freehold

By MATTHEW SOCKOL, Staff Writer
Examiner
Examiner
 13 days ago
UPPER FREEHOLD – The Township Committee has adopted a $6 million budget to fund the operation of Upper Freehold Township this year. The budget, which was adopted May 20, will be supported by the collection of $3.29 million in taxes from Upper Freehold’s residential and commercial property owners. Other revenue includes the appropriation of $3.53 million from the township’s surplus fund (savings) and the receipt of $518,481 in state aid.

