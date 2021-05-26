Cancel
Forter: $300 Million Funding And $3 Billion Valuation

pulse2.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleForter — a leader in e-commerce fraud prevention — announced recently it has raised $300 million in Series F funding at a $3 billion valuation. These are the details. Forter — a leader in e-commerce fraud prevention — announced recently it has raised $300 million in Series F funding led by Tiger Global Management, with participation from Third Point Ventures and Adage Capital Management. And existing investors also participated including Bessemer Venture Partners, Sequoia Capital, March Capital, NewView Capital, Salesforce Ventures, and Scale Venture Partners.

EconomyCleveland Jewish News

Splash Financial secures $44.3M in Series B funding round

Digital lending platform Splash Financial secured $44.3 million in a new Series B funding round, according to a news release. The funding will come from new partners DST Global, Citi Ventures, Detroit Venture Partners, Firebolt Ventures, and existing investors CMFG Ventures and Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures. “We’re thrilled about what...
New York City, NYAlleyWatch

The Weekly Notable Startup Funding Report: 6/28/21

The Weekly Notable Startup Funding Report takes us on a trip across various ecosystems in the US, highlighting some of the notable funding activity in the various markets that we track. The notable startup funding rounds for the week ending 6/26/21 featuring funding details for Anjuna, Cleerly, Deserve, and twenty-eight other rounds that you need to know about.
Stocksbitcoin.com

Blockchain Surveillance Firm Chainalysis Raises $100 Million, Company's Valuation Now $4.2 Billion

The blockchain intelligence and surveillance firm Chainalysis announced the company has raised $100 million in Series E funding from investors such as Coatue, Benchmark, Accel, Addition, Dragoneer, Sequoia Heritage, and SVB Capital. The financing brings the company’s valuation to $4.2 billion and it aims to expand its resources and deepen data to cover more cryptocurrencies and focus on use cases like decentralized finance (defi).
Marketscryptofinancialtimes.com

Blockchain Analytics Firm Chainalysis Nabs $4.2 Billion Valuation After Third $100 Million Funding Round In Seven Months

Blockchain analysis company Chainalysis, a member of the 2021 Forbes Fintech 50, has secured a $4.2 billion valuation after completing its third $100 million funding round in the past seven months, bringing its total capital raised to $365 million. In November 2020, Chainalysis raised $100 million and was valued at over $1 billion. In March 2021, Chainalysis raised the same amount, again boosting its valuation to over $2 billion. The latest fundraising represents an 320% gain in Chainalysis’ value in under twelve months and is a testament to the ongoing tech and crypto fundraising bubble that has persisted despite the recent pullback in crypto prices like Bitcoin.
Economythepaypers.com

Deduce raises USD 10 mln in series A funding

Deduce, a startup leveraging algorithms to fight account takeover fraud, has closed a USD 10 million series A led by Foundry Group with participation from True Ventures. The round, which brings Deduce’s total raised to date to over USD 17 million, will support the launch of the company’s latest product, Deduce Insights, a platform that acts as ‘cybersecurity radar’ to give early warning of fraudulent behaviour.
Businessthepaypers.com

ClearScore secures USD 200 mln investment

Global equity investor Invus Opportunities has invested USD 200 million in UK-based credit marketplace ClearScore to accelerate the growth in the business globally, according to Australian Fintech. ClearScore currently serves over 14 million customers worldwide, with a growing user base in Australia. ClearScore has long standing profitability and is coming...
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Some UK VC Firms Opening Funding Rounds To Individual Investors

Venture capital company Forward Partners is joining Draper Esprit and Augmentum in opening early-stage funding rounds and public offerings to individual investors via the PrimaryBid platform, the Financial Times reported on Friday (June 25) citing sources. London-headquartered Forward Partners is including individual investors in an upcoming initial public offering (IPO)...
San Francisco, CAdailymagazine.news

Blackstone in Talks to Back Carbon Health at $3 Billion Valuation

(Bloomberg) -- Carbon Health Technologies Inc., a startup that provides in-person and virtual health-care services, is in talks for new funding at a valuation of roughly $3 billion after shelving talks to go public through a blank-check company, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The San Francisco-based company...
Businessfinextra.com

SoftBank leads $28 million round in Atom Finance

Atom Finance, the consumer software platform providing access to institutional-quality investment resources, today announced a $28 million Series B funding round led by the SoftBank Latin America Fund with participation from existing investors General Catalyst and Base Partners. The funding comes on the heels of the firm’s recently announced partnership...
Businessmorningstar.com

SoftBank-Backed E-Commerce Software Company VTEX Files for IPO

E-commerce software company VTEX, whose investors include SoftBank Group Corp., has filed for an initial public offering. VTEX said in September it reached a $1.7 billion valuation as it raised $225 million in a Series D round. The company's investors include Riverwood Capital and Tiger Global Management LLC. VTEX intends...
Cell Phonesthepaypers.com

Social food ordering app Snackpass raises USD 70 mln

Social food ordering app Snackpass has raised a USD 70 million Series B funding. According to TechCrunch, the company will use the funding to expand to more markets in the US. The startup has 500,000 users across 13 college towns, and the new investment values it at over USD 400 million. The funding round was led by Craft Ventures, and also includes Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst, Y Combinator, Pioneer Fund, and a list of individual backers.
Businesswealthx.com

Ride-Hailing Giant Didi Targets $60 Billion Valuation In NYSE Debut

Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc is aiming for a valuation of over $60 billion in its New York listing, less than initially expected due to worries about its growth prospects and the potential for tighter regulation over Chinese tech firms, sources said. The world’s largest mobility-technology platform plans to...
BusinessBenzinga

Princeton Digital Seeks $2B Valuation From Fund Raise: Bloomberg

Warburg Pincus backed Asia-focused data center operator Princeton Digital Group Pte is eyeing a fundraise that could boost its valuation to $2 billion, Bloomberg reports. The New York-based private equity firm is in discussions with financial advisers. It seeks to raise about $400 million for Princeton Digital ahead of a potential initial public offering in the coming quarters.
Apex, NCwraltechwire.com

Apex startup Triggermesh raises nearly $5M

APEX – Triggermesh, which provides a cloud native integration platform so that its enterprise clients can create and maintain hybrid could integrations and automate workflows, has raised nearly $5 million according to an SEC filing. The company, founded in 2018, lists 8 investors, who together are investing $4,970,000 in a...
MarketsAmerican Banker

Fintech unicorn Upgrade eyes new funding at $3 billion

Upgrade, a lending startup that counts Banco Santander SA and SVB Financial Group’s Silicon Valley Bank as investors, is seeking to triple its valuation in a fresh funding round, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The company, advised by FT Partners, has begun discussions with growth-focused private...