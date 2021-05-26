Forter: $300 Million Funding And $3 Billion Valuation

Blockchain analysis company Chainalysis, a member of the 2021 Forbes Fintech 50, has secured a $4.2 billion valuation after completing its third $100 million funding round in the past seven months, bringing its total capital raised to $365 million. In November 2020, Chainalysis raised $100 million and was valued at over $1 billion. In March 2021, Chainalysis raised the same amount, again boosting its valuation to over $2 billion. The latest fundraising represents an 320% gain in Chainalysis’ value in under twelve months and is a testament to the ongoing tech and crypto fundraising bubble that has persisted despite the recent pullback in crypto prices like Bitcoin.