Join First Tuesday Blackjack Tournament at 7 Cedars Casino! You will definitely have a lot of fun. If you know how to play Blackjack, you know that in regular Blackjack you play against the dealer. It’s your goal to focus on the dealer and to perform better than the dealer. So, you might think, the tournament is somehow the same. Yet, when it comes to the tournaments, you are playing against the other players. Thus, you focus on beating the other players. So, you all compete against each other trying to beat the dealer. This makes tournaments very exciting! Hence, if you want some new emotions while playing Blackjack, you should for sure try the best online Blackjack tournaments!