Scott Stump picked as new CEO of National FFA Organization

By AGDAILY Reporters
agdaily.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National FFA Organization and the National FFA Foundation named Scott Stump the new chief executive officer of both organizations, effective Monday, June 21. Stump — who lives on a small ranch in Stoneham, Colorado, with his wife, Denise, and three children, Brady, Ross, and Emma — has a background rich in agricultural education, career and technical education, and FFA. He received his bachelor’s in agricultural education from Purdue University and his MBA from Western Governor’s University.

