Effective April 6, all adult New Yorkers—that’s everyone 16 or older—is eligible to be vaccinated. (Only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for 16 and older; Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are approved for 18 or older.) This is one step closer to fulfilling our plans for a Fall 2021 semester that feels closer to normal, with fully in-person classes and activities. Some of you have already been vaccinated as you reached eligibility earlier—which is wonderful news!