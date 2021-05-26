Cancel
Soccer

MPU hands TanHoldings its first loss in men’s soccer tourney

By James Sablan Jr.
mvariety.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMP United Football Club ended the TanHoldings Football Club's winning streak in the Men's M-League Spring 2021 on Sunday at the NMI Soccer Training Center. MPU had a plan and its players stuck to it as they kept TanHoldings away from any clear shots. On the offensive end, the MPU players maintained a steady pace as they gradually wore down THFC. After several attempts, MPU finally scored its first goal which came at the 22nd minute mark courtesy of Kuu Nishimura.

