Man cuts a hole in roof to break into local business, police say

Memphis, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a man they said cut a hole in a roof to break into a local business.

According to the Memphis Police Department, the man cut a hole in the roof of Z Market on Getwell Road around 4 a.m. on May 12.

No information about what, if anything, was stolen has been released at this time.

But, police are asking that if you recognize the man in this video that you call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information that leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $1,000.

