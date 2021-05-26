Dale J. Buckey, age 63, of Caldwell, Ohio, died Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at his home. He was born August 12, 1957, in Cambridge, son of the late William J. “Toppy” and Rea Tarcella Leasure Buckey. He was a 1975 graduate of Shenandoah High School and the Mid-East Career Center. Dale was employed by Buckey Disposal in Belle Valley since 1975. He formerly attended the Ava United Methodist Church and was a former Republican Central Committeeman for Noble Township. He was also a former board member of PAWS, Inc., Noble County Humane Society, and he served as vice-president of the Halley’s Ridge Cemetery Association. Dale was the classic working man, whether at work or just piddling outside. His love of animals was only overshadowed by his love of family and friends. His genuine care and concern for people brought him joy and fulfillment.