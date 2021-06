“…I will open the windows of heaven for you. I will pour out a blessing so great you won’t have enough room to take it in.” (Malachi 3:10) Have you ever tried to fill your coffee cup in the morning with a fresh cup of coffee when the cup is already full? In the same way, have you ever thought that maybe God wants to pour a fresh word, a fresh anointing, and a fresh blessing into us every day, but our cups and lives are already full?