Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Everything We’re Buying (on Sale) This Memorial Day Weekend

By Camille Freestone
coveteur.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Memorial Day weekend annually signals the beginning of summer, it's typically (and fittingly) tinged with palpable excitement and anticipation. This particular year feels extra special, as it rides the wave of the possible lifting of COVID-19 restrictions. This shift carries with it the possibility for a trip to the coast, restaurant reservations at our favorite (full-capacity) restaurants, and rooftop cocktails with friends. In case you're in need of a new addition to your wardrobe or beauty closet, we've rounded up our favorite items to shop if you have some free time this holiday weekend, from warm-weather-ready tanks to daily SPF. As if you needed more motivation to shop, did we mention everything is on sale?

coveteur.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Weather#Restaurants#Seoul#Free Time#Free Shipping#Ssense#Marine Serre#Sale Price#Select Items#Shop Nordstrom#Checkout#Markdowns#Restaurant Reservations#Rooftop Cocktails#Friends#Daily Spf#Customers#Code Iwantpie#Code Memorial15
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Shopping
Related
Shoppingbestproducts.com

The 15 Best Things to Buy at Huckberry's Memorial Day Sale

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. Cicadas, a blue moon, a Mickey Mantle rookie card — these things are very rare. (Where are the cicadas anyway?) Something else that is worth waiting for, that is very rare, is a Huckberry sale. Sure it drops prices on things every once in a while when trying to clear out the warehouse, but rarely does the retailer go big and drop prices on a bunch of items that we've been pining after.
ShoppingAndroid Central

Memorial Day is a great time to save on electronics with Best Buy's weekend sale

What sort of technology do you need right now? New earbuds? A smartphone? Maybe a whole new living room entertainment center? If you've been contimplating some big purchases recently, Memorial Day weekend is the time to shop. Best Buy is busting out all the deals for this Memorial Day weekend sale going on now through Monday, May 31. You're going to find a ton of savings on dozens of electronics. Look through the featured deals at the top that includes things like $300 off OLED TVs or $100 off Surface Laptop Go computers. Then check out the rest of the sales in just about every category Best Buy has to offer from video games to camera gear.
Makeupbestproducts.com

The 21 Products We're Buying From Dermstore's Summer Sale

Summer is here. Meaning it's time to swap out your favorite beauty products for ones that are a bit lighter, offer more sun protection, and are packed with ingredients and benefits required to take you through the next couple of warm-weather months. So if you need one new product, or two (or three), you're in luck: Dermstore's annual Summer Sale is going on now, which means all our favorite must-have beauty products are up to 20 percent off. The sale officially kicked off on May 24th and is running until June 1. Simply just use the promo code "SALEAWAY" at checkout to get massive savings.
Shoppingprimermagazine.com

Every Memorial Day Weekend Sale Worth Shopping + Our Picks

Start your summer off on the right foot with our roundup of the best deals on the internet. Shirts, swimwear, shorts, shoes — like the best kind of cookout, this weekend’s sales feature a little bit of all your favorites. We’ve compiled our top picks below, so you can save both time and money over the long weekend.
Shreveport, LAKPLC TV

What’s on sale during the Memorial Day weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start to summer, and it’s also the start of a long weekend of deep shopping discounts. There are some things you can really score good deals on and others you should avoid. This weekend’s hot buys are appliances, furniture, spring...
ShoppingPopSugar

These 34 H&M Pieces Are Stylish and on Sale For Memorial Day — We're Sold!

You heard it here first: H&M has so many cute items on sale right now, you'll have a fun time putting together a whole new summer wardrobe. From drawstring tops to satin mini dresses, you'll find pieces that will effortless transition from day to night. We love making our closet work hard for us, which is why we're eyeing these 34 pieces that will work for virtually all occasions.
Beauty & FashionPeople

28 Epic Memorial Day Sales to Have on Your Radar This Weekend

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Your holiday weekend plans likely include grilling delicious food and kicking back with a couple of friends. But you'll definitely want to make sure you save some time to do a little online shopping, because there are hundreds of amazing Memorial Day sales happening!
ShoppingPosted by
SPY

Save Up To 70% At Wayfair Memorial Day Sale All Weekend Long

Memorial Day Weekend is finally here to mark the unofficial start of summer and many of us are eager to hit the beach, pool, favorite vacation spot — or shop the best sales. This year Wayfair is having another amazing Memorial Day sale, offering up to 70% off just about everything. From 9 a.m. ET on Monday, May 24 to 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday, June 1, you can save on appliances, outdoor furniture, bedroom furniture, homewares and more.
ShoppingThe Weather Channel

Memorial Day Sale: We've Found The Best Deals On Gadgets This Weekend

These products were selected by StackCommerce, which created these articles. The products are not endorsed by the weather.com editorial team. If you buy something through these links, weather.com will get a small share of revenue from your purchase. Are you ready for hot temps, sunny days, and a little more...
Shoppingpurewow.com

12 Memorial Day Weekend Deals We've All Been Waiting For

Elevate your footwear this summer with these trendy platform kicks. How cute is the ankle strap?. This cult-favorite sports bra from our favorite sportswear brand is on sale and we have added several to our carts. Manor Park Chevron Outdoor Wood Patio Chairs. ($227; $196) Al fresco dining never looked...
Houston, TXhoustoniamag.com

3 Local Decor Sales We’re Watching This Holiday Weekend

Ah, Memorial Day. The first long weekend of summer. Where (if it would ever stop raining in Houston) pool– and porch–side cocktails flow, the temps haven’t quite entered triple digit territory, and the smell of backyard briskets fill the humid air from The Woodlands down to Galveston Beach. And then...
Makeuppurewow.com

FYI: Tatcha Is Having a Sitewide Sale & Everything's 20 Percent Off

Summer's around the corner, and you know what that means—﻿we need a new skincare routine. And there's no better place to get your new lightweight and dewy products than Tatcha, especially while they're having a 20 percent off sitewide sale. From now through June 14, you can score on some of the best products for glowing skin (including PureWow favorite, The Dewy Skin Cream). All you need to do: use promo code SUMMER21 at checkout.
Shoppingliveauctioneers.com

$1 Start- Luxury Bags & Jewelry FREE SHIPPING

Now with FREE SHIPPING to customers in the USA! Bidhaus has quickly become a best kept secret for all things luxury. Take advantage of our low prices for these completely authentic high-end jewelry and designer bags/accessory items. Whether you are a reseller, collector, or simply looking for the perfect gift, our selection and pricing means you are likely to find the perfect solution for all your shopping needs.
Shoppingmelodyinter.com

Shopbop Just Launched a Major Summer Sale—These Items Are Worth Your Attention

Shopbop is back with another legit sale. Introducing the “Hello Summer” Sale. To kick off the season, Shopbop and East Dane are offering an extra 25% off sale items with the code “HELLO” at checkout now through June 11. So basically, if you’ve been eyeing a special piece that’s been on sale, this might be the time to go for it. And if you are in fact interested in some shopping inspiration to help build out your wardrobe, I’m sharing an edit of the pieces that I think could be worth it.
ElectronicsPosted by
People

Amazon’s Memorial Day Home Sale Is Full of Rare Finds, from a $100 Robot Vacuum to Le Creuset Discounts

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. No matter what your Memorial Day plans are — whether you're hitting the beach, having an intimate family barbeque, or simply relaxing on your day off — shopping may not be top of mind, but it should at least be on your radar. After all, Memorial Day weekend typically comes with some of the best discounts of the season, especially on home essentials.
Shoppingclarkdeals.com

Easy Spirit sale: Find clearance items from $25

Right now at Easy Spirit, you’ll find select clearance items on sale for as low as $24.60. That is the price of the pictured Priya Wedge Sandals, originally $59! Use the selectors at the left to find items in your size. In addition, you can save $10 with free returns...
ShoppingFood & Wine

Amazon Slashed Prices on Le Creuset, Lodge, Nespresso, and More During Its Memorial Day Weekend Sale

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. With Prime Day coming up next month, you'd think Amazon might take a lowkey approach to Memorial Day weekend sales. But it looks like the site is already kicking off the unofficial start to summer with deep discounts—and we're here for it.