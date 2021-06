Several local athletes, a team and a coach can now call themselves stars after earning the titles and receiving trophies in the Post Register Sport Stars contest. Kelli Ann Strand of Challis was named girls golfer of the year. Strand won’t be a four-time individual golf state champion, but only the global coronavirus pandemic kept her from trying. Strand, who earned the Post Register player of the year honor as a freshman has two state champ titles, winning as a freshman and winning last week. The 2020 golf season was canceled because of the coronavirus. Prior to the winter offseason, Strand won the 2020 Idaho Golf Association Tournament of Champions by 16 strokes, finishing 9 under at Blue Lakes Country Club in Twin Falls.