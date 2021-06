FREETOWN — Apponequet Regional High School announced the Top 10 students of 2021. 1. Gianna Manning, Apponequet’s Valedictorian, is the President of National Honor Society. She is also a four year member of the varsity soccer team and has been involved with DECA for three years. She is a Laker Leader and member of the Green Team. Gianna has been a member of the Student Council since her freshman year and has served as the Vice President of the class for her Junior and Senior year. Gianna has continuously served her community by assisting at area food pantries and Gifts to Give. She will be attending the Honors Program at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, majoring in Biology.