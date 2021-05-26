Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Willians Astudillo catching for Twins on Wednesday

By Zack Bussiere
numberfire.com
 24 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinnesota Twins catcher Willians Astudillo is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Astudillo will catch for right-hander Michael Pineda and bat seventh on Wednesday versus right-hander Jorge Lopez and the Orioles. Mitch Garver moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Astudillo for 8.8 FanDuel points...

www.numberfire.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Pineda
Person
Willians Astudillo
Person
Mitch Garver
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Baltimore Orioles#Numberfire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
US 103.3

Did You “Catch” The Twins Triple Play Yesterday? (VIDEO)

The Minnesota Twins have won two games in a row, after a 2-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals yesterday. However, something that had only happened 14 times previously in the history of the Minnesota Twins, also took place. The Minnesota Twins turned a triple play. It wasn't a conventional triple play, 3rd to 2nd to 1st, but it was still something to see.
MLBCBS Sports

Minnesota Twins

Canterino has been placed on the minor-league injured list with a strained right elbow, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. Canterino is one of the Twins' more interesting pitching prospects. The 2019 second-round pick had gotten off to an excellent start through four outings for High-A Cedar Rapids, striking out an incredible 51.5 percent of opposing batters en route to a 1.00 ERA and 0.72 WHIP. The severity of his injury is not yet clear, but elbow issues are certainly never a good sign for a pitcher.
Baseballpanow.com

Big bat Jack catches fire for Royals in sweep over Twins

After a narrow defeat and a rained-out tie to the Unity Cardinals, the Prince Albert Royals roared back to Andy Zwack Field and responded with a pair of wins over the Lloydminster Twins. The Royals beat the Twins 7-4 and 15-5 to move up to fourth place in the Saskatchewan...
MLBMLB

Twins Vault: Guardado's diving catch

MLB.com is digging back into its massive video vault to uncover classic plays that you have loved, forgotten about or, perhaps, are discovering for the very first time. Watch these moments and many, many more on the MLB Vault YouTube page. Who says pitchers shouldn't catch foul balls? Try telling...
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Rob Refsnyder: Unavailable Wednesday

Refsnyder (hamstring) won't be available for Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. The Twins will delay moving Refsnyder to the 10-day injured list for the time being, but he could be at risk of being shut down again if he fails to demonstrate much progress in his recovery from the left hamstring injury by the time the weekend arrives. Refsnyder made his return from the IL on Tuesday after he had missed the Twins' previous six games with a sore quadriceps and a concussion.
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Kenta Maeda: Slated for 50-55 pitches Wednesday

Maeda (arm/groin) is scheduled to throw 50-55 pitches during his rehab start with Triple-A St. Paul on Wednesday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Given this update, Maeda will likely need at least another start after Wednesday in order to be fully stretched out. That being said, the Twins could opt to bring the right-hander back to the majors before building him all the way back up rather than extending his rehab assignment. The plan for Maeda should become more clear after his outing Wednesday.
MLBnumberfire.com

Twins' Max Kepler batting fifth on Friday

Minnesota Twins outfielder Max Kepler is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Texas Rangers. Kepler will start in right field on Friday and bat fifth versus right-hander Mike Foltynewicz and the Rangers. Miguel Sano moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Kepler for 11.4 FanDuel points on...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Yankees-Twins lineups Wednesday: Gary Sanchez, Clint Frazier out; Miguel Andujar in left

MINNEAPOLIS — Here are the lineups for the New York Yankees and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on Wednesday. RHP Gerrit Cole will make his 13th start of the season on Wednesday at Minnesota ... the 30-year-old will pitch on extended five days’ rest due to Monday’s team off day … last pitched on Thursday vs. Tampa Bay and took the loss in the Yankees’ 9-2 loss (5.0IP, 5H, 5ER, 2BB, 7K, 1HR) … according to Elias, his 104K through his first 12 starts are the most by any Yankees pitcher in his first 12 starts of a season, surpassing Al Downing’s 101K in 1963 … collected his 1,500th career strikeout (Brett Phillips swinging in the third) on 5/12 at Tampa Bay (in his 212th career game), becoming the second-fastest player (in terms of games) to reach the milestone (Randy Johnson - 206th career game) … was named the AL “Pitcher of the Month” for April after going 4-1 with a 1.43 ERA (37.2IP, 6ER) and 62K in six starts … in his first year with the Yankees in 2020, went 7-3 with two complete games and a 2.84 ERA (73.0IP, 53H, 27R/23ER, 17BB, 94K, 14HR) in 12 starts …the three-time All-Star (2018-19 with Houston, 2015 with Pittsburgh) has finished in the top-five of Cy Young Award voting four times (fourth in 2020, second in 2019, fifth in 2018, fourth in 2015) … his .194 opponents’ BA since joining the American League in 2018 is the second-lowest in AL history (min. 500.0IP) … his career 10.27 K/9.0IP ratio (1,534K/1,343.2IP) is the eighth-highest in Major League history (min. 1,000.0IP) … was originally selected by the Yankees in the first round (28th overall) of the 2008 MLB First-Year Player Draft but did not sign and went on to play at UCLA for three seasons (2009-11) … was the first overall pick of the 2011 First-Year Player Draft, the 15th pitcher (and 11th right-hander) to be chosen first … is the fifth player selected first overall to play for the Yankees, joining Alex Rodriguez, Darryl Strawberry, Tim Foli and Ron Blomberg.
MLBnumberfire.com

Rob Refsnyder (hamstring) out of Twins' lineup Wednesday

Minnesota Twins outfielder Rob Refsnyder (hamstring) is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against right-hander Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees. Refsnyder returned from a concussion on Tuesday but was forced to leave early after injuring his hamstring. He will not be available for Wednesday's contest and the Twins may ultimately decide to place him on the injured list. Alex Kirilloff, Gilberto Celestino, and Trevor Larnach will start in the Twins' outfield on Wednesday.
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Griffin Jax: Sent down Wednesday

Jax was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul on Wednesday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports. Jax spent a week and a half in the major-league bullpen as a long reliever, and he posted an 8.64 ERA and 1.68 WHIP in 8.1 innings across three relief appearances. He'll now return to the minors after Caleb Thielbar (groin) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list.
BaseballMinneapolis Star Tribune

Wednesday's Twins-Seattle game recap

It was only four innings, but the rookie became the first Twins starter since May 21 to not allow a run. 1 Successful steals of third base — Jorge Polanco pulled it off in the third inning — by the Twins over the past two seasons. 30 Home runs by...
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Andrelton Simmons: Exits game Wednesday

Simmons was removed from Wednesday's game against the Mariners in the fourth inning with an undisclosed injury, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. There's yet to be any indication of what caused the shortstop's early exit. Jorge Polanco shifted over to short, Luis Arraez moved to second and Trevor Larnach entered the game in left after Simmons' departure.
MLBnumberfire.com

Trevor Larnach not in Twins' lineup on Wednesday

Minnesota Twins outfielder Trevor Larnach is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Larnach will move to the bench on Wednesday with Andrelton Simmons starting at shortstop. Simmons will bat eighth versus left-hander Justus Sheffield and the Mariners. numberFire's models project Simmons for 9.2 FanDuel points...
MLBthedallasnews.net

Twins reinstate OF Max Kepler from IL

The Minnesota Twins activated outfielder Max Kepler from the 10-day injured list in time for Friday's road game against the Texas Rangers. Kepler has been out with a left hamstring strain since May 29, missing 17 games. He returned from a short rehab stint at Triple-A Saint Paul and was in the lineup Friday night batting fifth and playing right field.
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

The curious case of Byron Buxton's lingering injury

First off, kudos to Twins beat writer Phil Miller. Not only did he deliver an exceptional piece on Twins pitchers who have been struck dangerously in the head with line drives, but also he has done so while staying on top of a very interesting situation on his beat. I'm...
MLBnumberfire.com

Josh Donaldson not in Twins' lineup on Friday

Minnesota Twins infielder Josh Donaldson is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Texas Rangers. Donaldson will move to the bench on Friday with Willians Astudillo starting at third base. He will bat ninth versus right-hander Mike Foltynewicz and the Rangers. numberFire's models project Astudillo for 9.3...
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Miguel Sano: Not starting Friday

Sano is not in the starting lineup Friday against the Rangers. Sano has struggled through a subpar season by his standards and things haven't gotten much better of late. The first baseman is hitting .218 across 55 June at-bats. Alex Kirilloff will start at first base and bat seventh Friday.
MLBsportschatplace.com

Minnesota Twins vs. Texas Rangers MLB Picks, Odds, Predictions 6/19/2021

Minnesota Twins (27-41) vs. Texas Rangers (25-43) June 19, 2021 4:05 pm EDT. The Line: Texas Rangers -129 / Minnesota Twins +118 ; Over/Under: 9. The Minnesota Twins and the Texas Rangers meet Saturday in MLB action from Globe Life Field. This will be the second installment in a three-game series over the weekend between these teams. In the opener Friday, the Twins posted a two-run victory in extras. Check back all season long for free MLB picks at Sports Chat Place.