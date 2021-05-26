Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Clara County, CA

8 dead in shooting at rail yard serving Silicon Valley

By Associated Press
Posted by 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 24 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SAN JOSE, Calif. — An employee opened fire Wednesday at a California rail yard serving Silicon Valley, killing eight people before ending his own life, authorities said. The shooting took place around 6:30 a.m. in two buildings that are part of a light rail facility for the Valley Transportation Authority, which provides bus, light rail and other transit services throughout Santa Clara County, the most populated county in the Bay Area. The facility includes a transit-control center, parking for trains and a maintenance yard.

chicago.suntimes.com
Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago, IL
5K+
Followers
22K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The hardest-working paper in America.

 https://chicago.suntimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Clara County, CA
Government
State
California State
County
Santa Clara County, CA
State
Washington State
City
Gilroy, CA
City
Washington, CA
City
San Jose, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
San Jose, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Santa Clara County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Suicide#Silicon Valley#Murder#Sheriff#Vta#Transparent California#The Mercury News#The Associated Press#Usa Today#Northeastern University#Congress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related