Present Sri Lanka cricketers to play Legends group in charity match. A Sri Lanka Legends group is about to tackle a group of present Sri Lankan cricketers, together with those that have represented the nationwide group, in a charity match on Might 4 in Pallekele. The match is about to be televised and may be the primary in Sri Lanka to host followers for the reason that onset of the pandemic – this, nevertheless, continues to be on the dialogue section with Sri Lanka’s well being authorities.