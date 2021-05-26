Cancel
Public Health

CDC says 1 of 2 Americans have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine

By Reuters
mvariety.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) — Nearly one out of two Americans had received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine as of Tuesday, while half the citizens above the age of 18 in the country had been fully vaccinated, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency said...

mvariety.com
